National Herald case: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi among accused as Delhi Police names 6 more people in fresh FIR

Congress' mother-son duo, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have been named accused in the National Herald case as the Delhi Police names 6 more people in a fresh FIR.

According to the news agency ANI, the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a new FIR in the case, which now includes six additional names, besides those of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

The FIR was registered after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters filed a complaint with the EOW.

What is the National Herald case? The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Delhi court defers order On Saturday, a Delhi court deferred its pronouncement of the order until December 16, cognisance of the ED chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

The investigation agency accused them of acquiring properties worth approximately ₹2,000 crore belonging to AJL.

It further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which “fraudulently” usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a ₹90 crore loan.

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Earlier, the court had issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, observing that they have a "right to be heard" before any decision is taken on cognisance.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stressed that this right is essential for a fair trial, supported by Section 223 of the new criminal law (BNSS), noting that it grants the accused a special opportunity to be heard even before cognisance is taken.