National Herald corruption case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi. Everything to know

The ED had summoned Rahul Gandhi to question him on the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL)
On Monday, 13 June, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in context with money laundering probe linked to the National Herald Newspaper.
Sonia Gandhi was also summoned by the ED. However, she has contracted Covid and has postponed the meeting to 23 June.
Rahul arrived at the ED's premises in Delhi amid huge protests by Congress workers. Reports of top Congress worker and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal being manhandled by the Delhi police also emerged.
The ED had summoned Rahul Gandhi to question him on the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL), people aware of the matter said.
What is the National Herald newspaper money laundering case
National Herald newspaper was started by the first Prime Minister of India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. The newspaper was first published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).
Later the AJL was facing financial difficulties in 20210, when it was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.
This arose as a case of money laundering when Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Indian economist Subramaniam Swamy complained against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.
The National Herald corruption case is the ongoing case in a Delhi court against politicians Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, their companies and associated persons.
As per the complaint filed in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) took an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crore (US$12 million) from Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. A closely held company, Young Indian, was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of ₹50 lakh (US$66,000) and it acquired almost all the shareholding of AJL and all its properties (alleged to be worth ₹5,000 crore (US$660 million).Swamy alleged criminal misappropriation by both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Steps taken by ED till now
The Enforcement Directorate has already questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal. Sonia Gandhi who was earlier called with regards to the same, is now admitted to a Delhi hospital after developing complications from Coivd-19. She has been asked to join on 23 June.
Rahul Gandhi was questioned on 13 June with regards to the acquisition of AJL by YIL, where according to reports, the Gandhis have a 76% stake.
The ED has also confirmed that they have recorded the statement of all the office bearers of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), Young India Limited (YIL), and National Herald (NH).
Officers familiar with the situation have further stated that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi each hold 38% stake in YIL, totaling to 76%. These two are the only people whose complete statements are yet to be recorded.
However, according to the Income Tax Department, the combined share of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was 83.3% in the YIL. Of the rest, 15.5% was owned by Congress leader Motilal Vora and the remaining 1.2% by Oscar Fernandes.
Probable questions for Rahul Gandhi from ED
Officers familiar with the situation have pointed out that Rahul Gandhi is very likely to be questioned about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have 76% stakes in the latter.
According to Hindustan Times, an official said Rahul Gandhi will also be asked about the allegations that “proceeds of crime" were used for purchasing land in Panchkula and pledging of the same to avail loan from Syndicate Bank to construct a building in Mumbai’s Bandra. The property, valued at ₹16.38 crore, was attached in 2020.
The ED can also question Rahul on why Congress decided to give out loans to YIL and the details about the same. Further he can also be questioned on the Gandhi family's intention to revive the National Herald newspaper.
The central anti-money laundering probe agency is expected to confront the Congress leader with the documents about alleged irregularities.
The central anti-money laundering probe agency is expected to confront the Congress leader with the documents about alleged irregularities.