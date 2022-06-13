National Herald corruption case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi. Everything to know

As per the complaint filed in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) took an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crore (US$12 million) from Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. A closely held company, Young Indian, was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of ₹50 lakh (US$66,000) and it acquired almost all the shareholding of AJL and all its properties (alleged to be worth ₹5,000 crore (US$660 million).Swamy alleged criminal misappropriation by both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.