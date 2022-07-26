Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk in Delhi following staging a protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reportedly left from the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi following second round of questioning in connection with National Herald case. She had arrived at the ED earlier today for the questioning in the alleged money laundering case and reportedly left the ED office after about 2.5 hours of questioning, according to news agency PTI report. Sonia Gandhi will reportedly return for the questioning after lunch, PTI reported.
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk in Delhi following staging a protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The former Congress president and the MPs had gathered at the Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government, but were stopped by the police, as per news agency PTI report.
Additionally, Rahul Gandhi was put in a police bus but officials did not disclose where he was being taken and other Congress MPs were detained and taken away in separate police buses. "India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi alleged. "I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us," Gandhi said.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "all Congress MPs stopped at Vijay Chowk and prevented from marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Forcibly arrested. Now we are in police buses being taken to a place only PM and HM know where…"
As per reports, the Congress MPs met earlier in the Parliament complex to decide on a strategy as party chief Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time. They also staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the complex.
