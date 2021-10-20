Ghaziabad: The police here have announced traffic diversions on National Highway 9 (NH 9) starting today. The highway will remain closed for 22 days in wake of the Ganga water pipeline repair works.

The repair work would be carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) between the Tigri cut underpass and Rahul Vihar underpass.

The vehicles would be permitted to ply from Tigri roundabout to Noida and Ghaziabad and vice versa.

“Those vehicles that want to proceed to Delhi, via Ghaziabad, from Noida and Greater Noida will have to use the underpass at the Vijay Nagar bypass and thereafter use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to travel to Delhi. The expressway lanes will not be closed/diverted during the diversion period. No vehicle will be allowed to use the service road to move to Noida," said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic), HT reported.

“Likewise, the traffic coming from Mohan Nagar and Siddharth Vihar will also use the Vijay Nagar bypass to travel to Delhi. The diversion is due to repair works of the Ganga water pipelines and may last till November 10. We have also informed the Noida traffic police about the diversions," Kushwaha added.

The pipelines bring Ganga water from the Upper Ganga Canal near Dasna and the water is taken to the Pratap Vihar treatment plants from where it is supplied to Ghaziabad and Noida with the help of pipelines.

