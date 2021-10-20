National Highway connecting Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi to remain closed for 22 days

“Those vehicles that want to proceed to Delhi, via Ghaziabad, from Noida and Greater Noida will have to use the underpass at the Vijay Nagar bypass and thereafter use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to travel to Delhi. The expressway lanes will not be closed/diverted during the diversion period. No vehicle will be allowed to use the service road to move to Noida," said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic), HT reported.