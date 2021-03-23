Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >National highways construction pace touches record 34 km/day

National highways construction pace touches record 34 km/day

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced achieving the target of constructing 11,000 km of National Highways, one month ahead of schedule
1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Staff Writer

This achievement is significant as the first few months of the current financial year were lost due to nation-wide lockdown

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has constructed 12,205.25 km of National Highways in the current financial year 2020-21, till 22nd March, with the construction of 34 kilometres per day. This is almost three times of the rate of construction of highways of about 12 km per day in 2014-15. This is also 1,205 km more than the target (11,000 km) fixed for the current fiscal.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has constructed 12,205.25 km of National Highways in the current financial year 2020-21, till 22nd March, with the construction of 34 kilometres per day. This is almost three times of the rate of construction of highways of about 12 km per day in 2014-15. This is also 1,205 km more than the target (11,000 km) fixed for the current fiscal.

This achievement is significant as the first few months of the current financial year were lost due to nation-wide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Construction activities were badly affected during the period.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This achievement is significant as the first few months of the current financial year were lost due to nation-wide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Construction activities were badly affected during the period.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On 01st March this year, Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced achieving the target of constructing 11,000 km of National Highways, one month ahead of schedule.

The Ministry, in the last few years, has taken several initiatives to increase the pace of highway construction in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.