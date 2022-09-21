National Highways Logistics, JNPT sign MoU to develop MMLP at Jalna

The Jalna MMLP will act as a catalyst for development of Marathwada region and serve as a functional dry port. Steel and allied industries depending on scrap, fruits and vegetable processing units, seed industries and cotton sector will hugely benefit from this development.
New Delhi: National Highways Logistics Management Limited and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for the development of Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jalna in Maharashtra.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.
Addressing the occasion, Gadkari said the Jalna MMLP will act as a catalyst for development of Marathwada region and serve as a functional dry port. Steel and allied industries depending on scrap, fruits and vegetable processing units, seed industries and cotton sector will hugely benefit from this development.
The minister added that it will also connect Samruddhi Marg and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial corridors. “This infrastructure will promote the export of agro products and transform Jalna into automobile hub of Marathwada region."
He added that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has scripted a historic moment for the development of multimodal infrastructure by approving the development of 35 MMLPs under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The objective is to centralize freight consolidation and reduce logistics costs from 14% to less than 10% of GDP, at par with the international standards.
“The initiative will provide MMLPs with a platform for seamless modal shift of freight. Team MoRTH is constantly on the mission of exploring sustainable modes of transport including roads, rail, water and air connectivity," Gadkari said.
Addressing the occasion, Sonowal said the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jalna will greatly benefit farmers as well as EXIM trade. “Under the ambitious PM GatiShakti and National Logistics Policy, it will boost the logistics sector and bring economic growth. It will also greatly benefit farmers, taking their goods to the global market at a lower cost thereby enabling fulfilment of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of doubling farmer’s income."
