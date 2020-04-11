The Narendra Modi government on Saturday extended the national lockdown by two weeks, according to Times Now TV news channel. The lockdown, effective 25 March, was to end 14 April. The decision comes after Modi and chief ministers of various states met over a video conference call for more than five hours.

Fears of a community transmission of the coronavirus happening in some parts of the country, exemplified by a continuous rise in number of fresh cases daily, would have led to the government taking the decision.

Odisha and Punjab had declared an extension of the lockdown Friday itself. Many other chief ministers, both from the opposition side as well Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) favoured the extension. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led Maharashtra, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led Telangana, Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal and Congress-led Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were some of the key non-BJP led state governments that supported the extension of lockdown.

As per latest figures of ministry of health and family welfare, there are 6,565 active cases of covid-19. There have been 239 deaths.

India witnessed a sharp rise in just a fews days, with the number of cases jumping from around 5,000 on 7 April to more than 7,000 on 10 April. Among the states that contributed the most to this spike were Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The number of deaths also increased to over 200 from 136 in just three days.









