National Lok Adalat to be held on Nov 12 across the country

Some of the Districts with highest number of pendency are Muzaffarpur (Bihar) with 1853 number cases pending, Siwan (Bihar) with 1046, Patna (Bihar) with 4849, Ranchi (Jharkhand) with 1044, Khordha (Orissa) with 2308, Puri (Orissa) with 1884, Burdwan (West Bengal) with 1324, North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) with 1195, Howrah 9West Bengal) with 1253, Rajarhat (West Bengal) with 1148, Hisar (Haryana) with 2693, Rohtak (Haryana) with 2038, Gurgaon (Haryana) with 1811, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) with 1125, Sangrur (Punjab) with 2688, SAS Nagar Mohali (Punjab) with 1755, Amritsar (Punjab) with 1675, Churu (Rajasthan) with 4640, Alwar (Rajasthan) with 4180, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) with 1605, Ajmer (Rajasthan) with 1977, Meerut (U.P.) with 2461, Ghaziabad (U.P) with 2442, Kanpur Nagar (U.P.) with 3789, Allahabad (U.P.) with 3299, Jhansi (U.P.) with 2070, Gorakhpur (U.P.) with 3067, Ballia (U.P.) with 2372, Basti (U.P.) with 1947, Dehradun (Uttarakhand) with 1225, Trissur (Kerala) with 6391, Ernakulam (Kerala) with 2951, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) with 1782, Belgaum (Karnataka) with 2221, Tirunelveli (Tamil Naidu) with 1242, Vadodara (Gujarat) with 2079, Surat (Gujarat) with 2585, Anand (Gujarat) with 1708, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) with 2020, Nagpur (Maharashtra) with 2337, Nanded (Maharashtra) with 5488, Thane (Maharashtra) with 3636, Mumbai(Suburban) (Maharashtra) with 2834, Indore (M.P.) with 2652, Jabalpur (M.P.) with 2463, Bhopal (M.P.) with 2160, Durg (Chhattisgarh) with 2593, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) with 3329, Karimnagar (Telangana) with 1338.