National Mango Day is a delightful occasion to celebrate and appreciate the tropical fruit, mango, known for its delicious flavor and numerous health benefits.
According to media reports, it holds a special place in Indian history and is cherished globally. From ice cream to smoothies, there are countless mouthwatering ways to savor this unique fruit. If you're a mango lover, make sure to mark your calendar and relish the tropical pleasure it brings on National Mango Day.
The National Day of the Mango is celebrated every year on July 22.
History
In 1987, the National Horticulture Board of India introduced the concept of the International Mango Festival to pay tribute to the beloved mango. Over the years, this annual event has evolved into a highly anticipated celebration, drawing mango enthusiasts from all corners of the country.
The festival features bustling mango markets, vibrant exhibitions, and an array of delectable mango-based treats, making it a delightful and cherished occasion for all mango lovers.
With a rich history dating back 5,000 years, mangoes hold a special place in Indian folklore. The name "mango" originates from the Malayan word "manna," and the fruit's seeds have travelled from Asia to various parts of the world, establishing a global presence.
In India, mangoes are revered as symbols of love and friendship, and their leaves, bark, skin, pit, and flesh have been utilized in folk remedies for generations. Additionally, mangoes share their family, Anacardiaceae, with cashews and pistachios, creating a botanical connection among these beloved fruits.
Significance
National Mango Day holds great significance as an annual celebration dedicated to the delectable and nutritious tropical fruit, mango. This special day serves as a reminder of mango's cultural importance, its widespread popularity around the world, and its versatility in culinary delights. Beyond its delicious taste, mangoes provide essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall health and well-being.
By celebrating National Mango Day, people are encouraged to indulge in the delightful flavors of this beloved fruit and also acknowledge its long history, adaptability, and its ability to bring people together in their shared love for its goodness.
How to Celebrate
Educate Yourself: Take the opportunity to learn about different types of mangoes, their cultivation, and the cultural significance attached to these fruits.
Support Sustainable Sourcing: Consider buying mangoes from local farmers or ethical suppliers to promote sustainable growing practices.
Share Mango Dishes: Encourage your loved ones to enjoy mangoes by sharing your favourite mango recipes with them.
Explore Mango Festivals: Look for mango-centric festivals and events in your area during National Mango Day. These gatherings often include tastings, cooking demonstrations, and fun activities related to mangoes.
