National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal will act as centre for learning: PM

NEW DELHI :The National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal will act as a centre for learning and understanding India’s diverse maritime history, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while reviewing the work in progress at the site via video conferencing.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Indian maritime heritage is handed down by our ancestors. “There are many such tales of our history, which have been forgotten and ways have not been found to preserve them to pass them on to the next generation. How much can we learn from those events of history? India’s maritime heritage is also a topic that has been talked about inadequately."
He added that India’s trade and business was vast spread in the old times. It has relations with every civilization of the world. “The Chola Empire, Chera Dynasty, and Pandya Dynasty from South India understood the power of marine resources and took it to unprecedented heights. It led to the strengthening of the naval powers of the country while also expanding trade from India to all parts of the globe."
PM Modi said that Lothal is a thriving centre of India’s maritime capability. “A lot can be learnt today from the urban planning of the remains of the cities, ports and markets recovered in the excavation from Lothal. It was not only a major trading centre of the Indus Valley Civilization, but it was also a symbol of India’s maritime power and prosperity."
“The efforts to bring back the glory of Lothal are not limited to the complex. Gujarat’s coastal area is seeing many modern infrastructure projects that are coming up. Our government is working with full force to make this area developed again as it was developed thousands of years ago," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister added that the National Maritime Museum being built in Lothal will be a matter of pride for every Indian when it comes to the maritime heritage of the country. “I am sure the Lothal will come before the world with its old splendour."
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel was present on the occasion. Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Sarbananda Sonowal joined the event via video conferencing.
