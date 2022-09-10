National Maritime Heritage Complex to be built at Lothal in Gujarat

National Maritime Heritage Complex to be built at Lothal in Gujarat1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
Total cost of the National Maritime Heritage Complex project is ₹3,500 crore. The commissioning of NMHC Phase 1A is targeted to be completed by March 2024.
NEW DELHI: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways plans to build a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at the site of the Indus Valley civilisation in Lothal, Gujarat.
A first of its kind complex in India, this centre will showcase India’s rich and diverse maritime heritage. The foundation stone for the NMHC project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the consent for the master plan was given in March 2019.
The project is planned to be completed in different phases. In phase 1A, a museum will be built with 5 galleries and a naval gallery on 35 acres of land at an investment of ₹774.23 crore. In the phase 1B, remaining portions of the museum will be built, including galleries, light house, 5D dome theatre, Bagicha Complex and other infrastructure. This phase is proposed to be developed under EPC mode.
The phase 2 will consist of state pavilions, Lothal city, Maritime Institute including hostel, eco resorts, maritime & naval theme park, climate change theme park, monument theme park and adventure & amusement park. Components under this phase shall be executed under PPP mode.
Union Minister MoPSW and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “It is one of the major project under Sagarmala scheme of MoPSW which has an edutainment approach. By using the latest technology maritime heritage will be projected in a user friendly manner to spread awareness among people. Total cost of the NMHC project including EPC and PPP mode is ₹3,500 Crores. The commissioning of NMHC Phase 1A is targeted to be completed by March 2024."
The Gujarat government is playing a vital role in this project. It is supporting the project by developing external infrastructure namely; by 4 laning of 11.58 km of road from SH1 to NMHC site via Gundi-Lothal-Saragwala village, by providing water supply connection to the site and by giving 66 kV power supply at NMHC.
Architecture firm Hafeez Contractor has been appointed as the principal management consultant of the project. The EPC contract for Construction, Testing and Commissioning of NMHC Phase 1A was awarded to Tata Projects on 9 March, and is targeted to be completed by 6 March, 2024. Tendering process for phase 1B and phase 2 is under progress and is targeted to be completed by December.
About 25 acres additional land for staff quarters had been identified.
