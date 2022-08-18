National Mission for Clean Ganga: 13 projects approved for mapping & management

Government has sanctioned 13 projects pertaining to geo-mapping, sewerage management, riverfront development among others for conservation of resources and management of infrastructure along the Ganga river system as part of National Mission for Clean Ganga
At the 44th meeting of the Executive Committee organised by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the government has sanctioned 13 projects pertaining to geo-mapping, sewerage management and wetland conservation among others that would cost an estimate of ₹818 crore.
The statement about the projects came on Wednesday by G Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, Jal Shakti Ministry, who chaired the committee meeting.
The 13 projects that were sanctioned included
Geo-mapping in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the NCT of Delhi
Sewerage management in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal
Riverfront development works in Uttarakhand, wetland conservation
Arth Ganga
Refurbishment of gates of Belia Circular Canal in Kolkata were approved.
The estimated cost of these projects is around ₹818 crore.
Projects sanctioned
3 geo-mapping projects for river Ganga
Three projects were approved for scientific geo-mapping of river Ganga and its tributaries, These include- 'Fluvial Geomorphology mapping of Hindon River Basin' by NEER. Hindon river is a second-level tributary of the Ganga.
The purpose of mapping the river is to point sources of pollution as well as fluvial geomorphological changes brought about by anthropogenic activity or natural factors. This will aid in tributary river rejuvenation and bring about a bottom-up approach for maintaining the health of the main river systems.
delineation of fluvial geomorphological features along the Hindon river basin,
identification of decadal changes in fluvial geomorphology
delineation of stream network and suitable recharge zones
delineation of point sources of pollutant input close to the confluence of the Hindon river
architectural interventions in Sustainable River Embankment Strategies by using geographic information system
identifying potential zones for ghat development.
The estimated cost of this project is ₹16.4 lakhs.
A similar proposal was sanctioned for Dehradun - 'Geo-Ganga: Space-based mapping & Monitoring of Ganga River'. Using UAV/Survey and remote sensing techniques costing ₹5.4 crore this project will be implemented by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun.
The third project is about provision of services for acquisition, processing and delivery of high resolution images, thematic layer of drain, sand mining, illegal dumping, encroachment in riverbed, land use or land cover map using airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and optical sensor was approved.
This will be done in the NCT Delhi and parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh and Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, at a cost of about ₹12.65 crore.
5 sewage treatment plants (STPs)
For sewerage management in the Ganga basin, five projects were approved.
These include sewage treatment plants (STP) and interception and diversion (I&D) works in Supaul Bihar at an estimated cost of ₹57.09 crore involving the development of three STPs.
The ministry said a project for Mathura on river Yamuna was also sanctioned costing around ₹282 crore involving the construction of a new 60 MLD STP, four I&D structures and I&D network laying of 1.97 km etc.
One project in Uttarakhand, including interception and diversion, STP works for Muni Ki Reti, Neelkanth Mahadev, Jonk Swargashram at Rishikesh was approved at an estimated cost of ₹91 crore.
Another sewerage management project for construction of a new 65 MLD STP at Garden Reach in Kolkata was also approved by at an estimated cost of ₹275.07 crore.
Other works in this project include upgradation or repair of eight sewage pumping stations (SPS), civil and, electrical and mechanical (E&M) work, construction or repair of approach road to the STP etc.
2 riverfront development projects
For riverfront development, two projects for Badrinath in Uttarakhand were approved at a cost of ₹27.57 crore.
Installation of sluice gates
Another project for installation of 5 new sluice gates along the Bank (Eastern & Western) of Beliaghata Circular Canal, refurbishment of 28 existing sluice gates etc. was approved for around Rs. 4.25 crore.
This project is essential to stop the leakage of penstock gates and stop the drains to discharge the wastewater in the river in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Arth Ganga
A project on "Capacity Building Programme for Leveraging of Community Resources and Appropriate Local Resources Based on Technology to Adopt Arth Ganga Model" by Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO), Dehradun, was also approved at an estimated cost of ₹5.20 crore.
