National Mission for Clean Ganga approves 7 projects worth ₹692 crore1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Of the seven projects, four pertain to sewage management in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. NMCG has so far sanctioned a total of 452 projects worth around ₹38,126 crore out of which 254 have been completed
New Delhi: The executive committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved seven projects worth ₹692 crore, the ministry of Jal Shakti said. The projects were approved at the 50th meeting of the executive committee under the chairmanship of G. Asok Kumar, director general, NMCG.
