New Delhi: The executive committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved seven projects worth ₹692 crore, the ministry of Jal Shakti said. The projects were approved at the 50th meeting of the executive committee under the chairmanship of G. Asok Kumar, director general, NMCG.

“Out of the seven projects, four pertain to sewage management in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. NMCG has so far sanctioned a total of 452 projects worth around ₹38,126 crore out of which 254 have been completed," the ministry said.

For sewage management in Uttar Pradesh, three projects worth Rs. 661.74 crore were approved in the meeting. These include creation of a 100 million litres per day (MLD) STP in Lucknow along with interception and diversion (I&D) works under hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

Another project for I&D of balance discharge of Dariyabad Pipalghat and Dariyabad Kakahraghat drains and construction of a 50 MLD STP in Prayagraj was approved. This project costing around ₹186.47 crore will augment the existing treatment capacity of Naini STP in sewerage district-A in Prayagraj to 80 MLD.

In a smaller project, a 6 MLD STP, I&D and other works in Hapur was also approved to stop the flow of Hapur city drain into River Kali, which is a tributary of River Ganga.

Two STPs (5 and 7 MLDs) at an estimated cost of ₹74.64 crore for tapping of Pipra ghat drain and Chhatiya ghat drain respectively along with I&D works was also approved in the 50th EC meeting for Raxaul town in Bihar. This project will help check pollution in Sirsiya River that originates in Nepal and enters Bihar at Raxaul in East Champaran district.