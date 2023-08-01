National Mission for Clean Ganga approves 7 projects worth 692 crore

Two STPs (5 and 7 MLDs) at an estimated cost of ₹74.64 crore for tapping of Pipra ghat drain and Chhatiya ghat drain respectively along with I&D works was also approved in the 50th EC meeting for Raxaul town in Bihar. This project will help check pollution in Sirsiya River that originates in Nepal and enters Bihar at Raxaul in East Champaran district.

