National Mission for Clean Ganga ties up with varsities for water conservation

National Mission for Clean Ganga ties up with varsities for water conservation1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
- The memorandum of understanding aims to involve students in creating a sustainable ecosystem of rivers.
New Delhi: The National Mission for Clean Ganga has signed an agreement with 49 universities to encourage youth towards water conservation and river rejuvenation, according to a statement by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
The memorandum of understanding aims to involve students in creating a sustainable ecosystem of rivers.
Speaking at the event, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the importance of effective water management, and the objective of the Namami Gange Mission to ensure the cleanliness and purity of River Ganga and rejuvenation of rivers.
The agriculture sector uses the majority of India's water resources, and demand-side management is crucial, said the minister. He also stressed the responsibility of society to conserve water and increase water use efficiency.
