National Museum closes its galleries to visitors amid surge in Covid cases

A man sanitises the premises inside the Indian Museum after it had reopened in Kolkata, West Bengal
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Livemint

  • The announcement also mentioned that all the administrative departments of these museums and galleries would remain open as per order

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Culture on Wednesday announced that all galleries of the National Museum will remain closed to visitors until further orders, news agency ANI reported.

Decision comes amid an alarming rise in Covid cases in the country. 

The announcement also mentioned that all the administrative departments of these museums and galleries would remain open as per order. 

Other tourist attarctions like tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum has been closed for the general public from 1 January, according to a new order.

Earlier National Museum Kolkata had announced that it would remain closed till 15 January in accordance to the directive issued by the West Bengal Government. 

