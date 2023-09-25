Pro-poor schemes gain focus as five states approach assembly polls3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to states to follow fiscal discipline so that there is no debt burden on future generations and not to mix politics with economics.
NEW DELHI : National parties have lined up farm loan waivers, income support schemes and the old pension scheme as they look to seize or retain power in key Assembly elections.
