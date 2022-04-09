OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  National Pension System (NPS) subscribers rises 22% YoY to 5.2 crore in March
The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 5.2 crore by end-March 2022 from 4.24 crore in March 2021 showing a year-on-year increase of 22.58 per cent, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Friday.

Total pension assets stood at 7.36 lakh crore under the management of Atal Pension Yojana (APY), showing year-on-year growth of 27.43 per cent.

The number of subscribers under Atal Pension Yojana increased to 3.62 crore as on March-end 2022 from 2.80 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 29.33 per cent, the finance ministry data showed. 

