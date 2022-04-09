The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 5.2 crore by end-March 2022 from 4.24 crore in March 2021 showing a year-on-year increase of 22.58 per cent, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Friday.

Total pension assets stood at ₹7.36 lakh crore under the management of Atal Pension Yojana (APY), showing year-on-year growth of 27.43 per cent.

The number of subscribers under Atal Pension Yojana increased to 3.62 crore as on March-end 2022 from 2.80 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 29.33 per cent, the finance ministry data showed.

