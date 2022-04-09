Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Pension System (NPS) subscribers rises 22% YoY to 5.2 crore in March

NPS on withdrawal will be totally tax exempt. Currently, 40% of the total accumulated corpus utilised for purchase of annuity at retirement or reaching the age of 60 is already tax exempted. Photo: iStock
Total pension assets stood at 7.36 lakh crore under the management of Atal Pension Yojana

The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 5.2 crore by end-March 2022 from 4.24 crore in March 2021 showing a year-on-year increase of 22.58 per cent, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Friday.

Total pension assets stood at 7.36 lakh crore under the management of Atal Pension Yojana (APY), showing year-on-year growth of 27.43 per cent.

The number of subscribers under Atal Pension Yojana increased to 3.62 crore as on March-end 2022 from 2.80 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 29.33 per cent, the finance ministry data showed. 

