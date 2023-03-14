National Pension System (NPS): Why you must opt for this scheme2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:18 PM IST
- National Pension System: The low-cost feature of NPS benefits subscribers in accumulating a higher pension corpus
NPS offers a high degree of flexibility to subscribers' in making their contributions, choice of fund manager and allocation of investments according to one’s risk appetite. A subscriber can even invest upto 75% of his/her fund in equity. Over the past decade, NPS has delivered competitive market returns with an added advantage of tax benefits (deductions upto ₹2 lakhs) to subscribers. The low-cost feature of NPS benefits subscribers in accumulating a higher pension corpus.
