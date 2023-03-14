National Pension System (NPS): Why you must opt for this scheme

As a financial goal, planning for one’s retirement is of utmost importance as fulfillment of this goal spans over decades and requires thorough discipline and periodic self-assessment. The crucial thing about retirement planning is to start early; yet majority of the professionals (self-employed) delay their decision of savings for retirement with the belief that they will continue to work forever. The feeling of not having saved enough for retirement during their active career befalls on those who are less far-sighted and lead an unconventional lifestyle.