National policy on cooperatives on the anvil: Amit Shah

As per the union budget announcement in 2022, the government reduced the surcharge for cooperative societies from 12% to 7% for those having a total income of more than Rs. 1 crore and up to Rs. 10 crore. Further, to provide a level playing field between co- operative societies and companies, Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) rate for cooperative societies was reduced from 18.5% to 15%, an official statement said quoting from from Shah’s reply in the House