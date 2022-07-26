National policy on cooperatives on the anvil: Amit Shah

National policy on cooperatives on the anvil: Amit Shah2 min read . 09:31 PM IST
- Suggestions on the draft policy were sought from the stakeholders, the minister said
NEW DELHI :The government is scripting a national policy for cooperatives based on consultations on reforming the sector by strengthening governance in these entities and by revitalising defunct ones, union minister for cooperation Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
A two-day national conference on the proposed cooperation policy was held from 12 April with officials from all the states and union territories where issues like the legal framework, identification of regulatory, policy and operational barriers, ease of doing business, reforms for strengthening governance, promoting new and social cooperatives, revitalizing defunct ones, making cooperatives vibrant economic entities, cooperation among cooperatives and increasing membership of cooperatives were discussed, the minister said in a written reply to a question.
Suggestions on the draft policy were sought from the stakeholders, the minister said, adding that those will go into making the new policy.
The government has taken several steps to strengthen cooperates, Shah said, referring to income tax relief given to cooperative sugar mills.
As per the union budget announcement in 2022, the government reduced the surcharge for cooperative societies from 12% to 7% for those having a total income of more than Rs. 1 crore and up to Rs. 10 crore. Further, to provide a level playing field between co- operative societies and companies, Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) rate for cooperative societies was reduced from 18.5% to 15%, an official statement said quoting from from Shah’s reply in the House
The Centre had in June, expanded the mandate of government e-marketplace to allow cooperative societies to register as buyers on the GeM platform.
Also, a centrally sponsored project for digitalization of 63,000 functional Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) is on with a budgetary outlay of ₹2,516 crore, the minister said. In order to diversify the business activities of PACS and make them vibrant multipurpose economic entities, draft model bye-laws are being prepared in consultation with state governments, National Cooperative Federations and other stakeholders, said the statement.
A new scheme titled “Cooperation to Prosperity" is being formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders for all-round development of cooperatives at all levels. In order to facilitate the government to make appropriate policy interventions, a database on cooperatives is being made.
