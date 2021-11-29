National Policy on Tourism to be finalised soon, to suit the post-Covid visitors

"The pandemic is an evolving subject which has changed tourist trends. We are now again deliberating on how the policy is shaped in keeping with the global standards to be followed in the Covid-era. We have to digitise more to reduce physical touch, make places accessible for all," ADG from the Union Tourism Ministry, Rupinder Brar said on the sidelines of the three-day International Tourism Mart being held in Kohima.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}