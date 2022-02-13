NRA has warned against some fake advertisements offering vacancies through recruitment examinations by NRA that are being published in websites, clarifying that such websites are completely fake
The NRA has informed that the agency has not launched its official website yet
The National Recruitment Agency, which is mandated to conduct online examination for central government recruitments, has asked people to be aware of fake websites offering jobs in its name.
It has come to notice that some fake advertisements offering vacancies through recruitment examinations for or by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) are being published in websites/YouTube videos on the Internet (for example, the fake website nragovt.online), the NRA said in a public notice issued on Tuesday.
The NRA has been tasked to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
