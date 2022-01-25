National Restaurant Association of India writes to Delhi CM, LG to allow restaur

There are about 96,000 eateries in Delhi which include both organised and unorganised players. Of this, close to 33,000 are organised with FSSAI numbers and GST registration. The association said revenue generated per year from organised restaurants in Delhi is about ₹31,132 crore and that Delhi eats out about six times a month in organised restaurants compared to the national average of 4.5 times a month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}