National retail policy to ensure ease of doing business: DPIIT

New Delhi: The industry department is fine-tuning a discussion paper on implementing a national retail policy that will ensure ease of doing business, bring regulatory reforms, and help traders become digitally adept.

“We have a discussion paper, we are refining it and doing it internally," Anil Agrawal, joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said while addressing the CII’s visual retail summit on Tuesday.

India’s retailers have been batting for a national retail policy that will help form a framework and mobilize the retail sector, 80-85% of which is still largely unorganized. The sector provides employment to around 5 crore people.

On Tuesday, industry body CII along with Kearney released a report enumerating the industry’s requirements to form a comprehensive retail trade policy, even as the timeline for its roll-out remained unclear.

The report includes streamlining approvals and compliance mechanisms for ease of doing business, improving access to capital, rapid adoption of technology and modernization by traditional retailers, bridging logistics and supply chain infrastructure gaps, and enhancing labour participation and productivity.

CII’s report has also pushed for uniform guidelines governing retail. It argues that the retail trade is governed by many laws in India, including the Shops and Establishments Act, Competition Act, Consumer Protection Act, Essential Commodities Act, the Legal Metrology Act etc. In many cases, retailers need to obtain 16 to 25 licences to open a store. The large number of laws, compounded by state-level variations in implementation, create immense complexity for retailers, especially those with a pan-Indian footprint, the report noted.

The government, Agrawal said, is working towards reducing compliance burden for small and larger retailers. “So, one of the basic efforts of the policy is to reduce the compliance burden to make it easy to start business and to keep it operational," Agrawal said. The second aspect is about the regulatory reforms, although it is a sub-set of ease of doing business, he said. Some major reforms have already been brought about by the government of India, in terms of agricultural reforms—the APMC act, The Essential Commodities Act, he said, adding that these are in line some of these industry recommendations.

India’s retail industry has seen severe disruption as covid-led lockdowns impacted retail trade temporarily.

Shashwat Goenka, chairman, CII National Committee on retail and sector, head, retail and FMCG, RP- Sanjiv Goenka Group said that a national retail policy that brings all forms of retail under one umbrella needs to be rolled out with immediate effect. He mentioned four critical areas to be addressed by the policy including ease of doing business, modernization and adoption of technology, access to capital and employee up-skilling. "These four areas would be able to better aid the retail sector through trying times while creating an inclusive and holistic environment for the segment to thrive," he said.

One of the major recommendations has been to enable digitalization of retail—a need that most retailers have felt, especially in the aftermath of the lockdown.

The need for digitization is far beyond online payments, Agrawal said. “It is about how to enable cataloguing; how to enable inventory management; discovery of a seller in a local context, digital linkages with the distributors—the entire supply chain. Now, this is what we need to be looking at when we look at digitization of this entire retail sector, from production to the consumer," he said.

Industry bodies and trade associations have sought reduction in permits required to run retail stores.

