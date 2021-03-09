Subscribe
Home >News >India >National River Conservation Plan covers 34 rivers across 16 states

National River Conservation Plan covers 34 rivers across 16 states

According to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) September 2018 report, 351 polluted river stretches have been identified on 323 rivers in the country.
1 min read . 10:23 AM IST Staff Writer

  • With a sanctioned cost of 5965.90 crore, National River Conservation Plan has also helped set up sewage treatment capacity of 2522.03 million litre per day, the government said

NEW DELHI: In India’ fight against polluted rivers, the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) has covered 34 rivers in 77 towns across 16 states.

This comes in the backdrop of a significant number of Indian river waters being unfit for drinking, with the government working on measures to combat water pollution.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

With a sanctioned cost of 5965.90 crore, NRCP has also helped set up sewage treatment capacity of 2522.03 million litre per day (mld), minister of state for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment, Rattan Lal Kataria informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday in a written reply, according to a statement from the Jal Shakti ministry on Monday.

According to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) September 2018 report, 351 polluted river stretches have been identified on 323 rivers in the country.

“Under Namami Gange programme, a total of 335 projects have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs.29,578 crore so far, of which 142 projects have been completed and made operational. Out of 335 projects, 156 projects are in the sewerage sector for creation of total sewage treatment capacity of 4867mld, and sewerage network of 5066 kms," the statement said.

