National Single Window System: 5 more states likely to integrate by 15 December1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 08:01 PM IST
Five more states and union territories are likely to integrate with the National Single Window System by 15 December
Five more states and union territories are likely to integrate with the National Single Window System by 15 December
Five more states and union territories — Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh — are anticipated to join the National Single Window System (NSWS) by 15 December.