Five more states and union territories — Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh — are anticipated to join the National Single Window System (NSWS) by 15 December.

As of right now, the system accepts requests for 248 government-to-business clearances as well as approvals from 26 central ministries and departments, including states.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), 16 states and UTs have already signed up for the program, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka.

"The teams are working with 5 more states to integrate by 15 December, it is expected that the onboarding of remaining 8 ministries/ departments of Government of India would happen by 31 December and the balance states/UTs by 31 March 2023," the statement said.

According to the statement, over 44,000 approvals have been made possible by NSWS, and more than 28,000 approvals are currently being processed.

The system aims to lessen the burden of compliance, shorten the gestation period of projects, and promote ease of starting and conducting business. It also reduces duplication of information submission to various ministries.

For all integrated states and central departments, NSWS enables the identification, application, and subsequent tracking of approvals. Up to this point, 71,000 approvals have been requested.

(With inputs from PTI)