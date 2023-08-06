National Sister's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in August, which this year falls on 6 August. The occasion is reserved for celebrating the bond between sisters and expressing gratitude to their siblings for standing by them in good times and bad.

History:

The term sister is derived from a proto-Germanic word 'swester', which is derived from the Old Norse word 'systir'. It is widely believed that Tricia Eleogram and one of her sisters were instrumental in the conception of the idea of National Sister's Day in 1996, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Significance:

National Sister's Day is an opportunity to recognise the love, companionship and support that sisters bring to our lives. Individuals are encouraged to show love and respect for their sisters on this day and to take steps to improve their relationship with their sisters.

National Sister's Day is also an opportunity to spend time with our sisters and reminisce about old memories while making new ones.

National Sister's Day 2023 Wishes:

1) You are the one who never doubts my abilities. Thank you for always pushing me through the tough times, sister.

2) Happy Sisters' Day to all the amazing sisters out there! May this day be filled with love, appreciation, and the warm embrace of sisterhood.

3) A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life. Happy Sister’s day

4) On this day, I'm reminded of how important you are in my life. Your love, care, and support mean the world to me, sister. Happy Sister's Day, my lovely sister.

5) To my dearest sister, you are not just a sibling, but someone who understands and believes in me even when I lose faith in myself. Sending all my best wishes and love to you on this special occasion. Happy Sister's Day!