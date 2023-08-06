National Sisters Day 2023: Date, history, significance and messages with your siblings1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:28 AM IST
National Sister's Day is celebrated on August 6. It is a day to celebrate the bond between sisters and show gratitude for their support.
National Sister's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in August, which this year falls on 6 August. The occasion is reserved for celebrating the bond between sisters and expressing gratitude to their siblings for standing by them in good times and bad.
