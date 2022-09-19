National Sports Awards: Deadline extended for submission of applications

National Sports Awards: Deadline extended for submission of applications2 min read . 09:09 PM IST
- Last date for receipt of applications has now been extended from 20th September to 27 September
The Sports Ministry on Monday extended the deadline to submit applications for this year’s National Sports Awards by a week, enabling the online process to continue till September 27.
The Sports Ministry on Monday extended the deadline to submit applications for this year’s National Sports Awards by a week, enabling the online process to continue till September 27.
In a statement, the ministry said, “Last date for receipt of applications has now been extended from 20th September, 2022 to 27th September, 2022 (Tuesday). The applications from the eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award."
In a statement, the ministry said, “Last date for receipt of applications has now been extended from 20th September, 2022 to 27th September, 2022 (Tuesday). The applications from the eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award."
This year onwards, sportspersons, coaches, and entities eligible in accordance with the award guidelines are permitted to self-apply without the recommendation of the authorities/persons through the online Portal dbryas-sports.gov.in only.
This year onwards, sportspersons, coaches, and entities eligible in accordance with the award guidelines are permitted to self-apply without the recommendation of the authorities/persons through the online Portal dbryas-sports.gov.in only.
“They are required to self apply online at dedicated Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in. Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments etc. are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 27th September, 2022 will not be considered," the ministry statement reads.
“They are required to self apply online at dedicated Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in. Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments etc. are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 27th September, 2022 will not be considered," the ministry statement reads.
National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy are given to sportspersons, coaches, entities, and universities by the Ministry in the field of development of sports.
National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy are given to sportspersons, coaches, entities, and universities by the Ministry in the field of development of sports.
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years, while Arjuna Award is bestowed for consistent outstanding performance for four years.
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years, while Arjuna Award is bestowed for consistent outstanding performance for four years.
The Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events, whereas Dhyan Chand Award is for life-time contribution to sports development.
The Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events, whereas Dhyan Chand Award is for life-time contribution to sports development.
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities and individuals, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development, while Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is awarded to a university for overall top performance in inter-university tournaments.
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities and individuals, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development, while Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is awarded to a university for overall top performance in inter-university tournaments.