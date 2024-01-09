National Sports Awards: Mohammed Shami, Sunil Kumar, other athletes receive Arjuna Award today | Check full list here
India's best-performing athletes were conferred with national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony.
India's best-performing athletes were conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony on Tuesday where cricketer Mohammed Shami walked into rapturous applause at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message