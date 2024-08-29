National Sports Day, established in 2012 by the Indian government, is observed on August 29th to commemorate Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary and promote sports participation among youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to renowned hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India. Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine."

National Sports Day in India is observed annually on August 29th and commemorates the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a renowned hockey player. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Today, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. It is his birth anniversary today and we are observing it as National Sports Day…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Remembering hockey wizard, the face of Indian sporting, our pride Major Dhyan Chand on his jayanti. Celebrated as National SportsDay in the country, this day is a reminder of the stellar contributions of Maj. Chand to Indian hockey and an inspiration to generations of sportspersons in the country."

Established by the Indian government in 2012, National Sports Day aims to promote national unity, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and inspire the younger generation to participate in sports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “On the National Sports Day & Birth anniversary of Major DhyanChand, I pay my tribute to 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey'."

Dhyan Chand celebrated as 'The Wizard' represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid Tribute to Dhyan Chand on national sports day, "I pay my tribute to Hockey Magician Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and wish all countrymen a Happy 'National Sports Day'. Major Dhyan Chand's life is a symbol of the fact that any goal can be achieved with unwavering dedication and continuous practice. He not only took Indian hockey to great heights, but also became an inspiration for positive consciousness towards sports in the country. This brilliant player of the sports world will always show direction to future generations," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)