National Technology Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance and more

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 in order to pay tribute to the scientists, researchers, engineers and others who help the country make progress in the field of technology. The first National Technology Day was celebrated on May 11, 1999, and since then the occasion has been used to highlight the country's technological progress in various fields.

Also Read | On This Day: Key events in history on May 11; From ex-Nazi official Adolf Eichmann's arrest to passing of Bob Marley

National Technology Day: Date and theme

National Technology Day is being celebrated on May 11, 2024, which falls on a Saturday. Each year, a theme for the event is chosen by the Technology Development Board (TDB).

The theme for this year's event is "School to Startups - Inspiring Young Minds to Innovate". The theme for this year's National Technology Day aims to inspire young minds to innovate and guide them towards the path of establishing their startup, while highlighting the country's remarkable scientific achievements.

National Technology Day: History and significance

As part of “Operation Shakti", India successfully conducted the Nuclear Missile Test at the Indian Army's Pokhran range on May 11, 1998. The successful testing in Pokhran made India only the sixth country in the world to possess nuclear weapons.

The government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee directed the Council for Technology to conduct the National Technology Day celebrations on May 11 from next year. Since then, the event has been an annual affair aimed at highliting India's quest for scientific inquiry, technological creativity and innovation.

The central government also uses the platform to announce the winners for Rashtriya Vigyan Purashkar, or National Science Awards. Meanwhile, to mark India's technological prowress, several seminars, conferences and exhibitions are conducted across the country to mark India's technological prowress.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!