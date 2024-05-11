National Technology Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance and more
National Technology Day 2024: The occasion is celebrated on May 11 to honor scientists and engineers. The theme for 2024 is 'School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate', aiming to inspire innovation and startup culture.
National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 in order to pay tribute to the scientists, researchers, engineers and others who help the country make progress in the field of technology. The first National Technology Day was celebrated on May 11, 1999, and since then the occasion has been used to highlight the country's technological progress in various fields.