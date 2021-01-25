National voters' day: President Kovid to virtually inaugurate the event today

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday will virtually open the 11th edition of the National Voters' Day celebration by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which will be held at Ashok Hotel, New Delhi.

Every year, ECI celebrates the national voters' day on January 25, a day prior to Republic Day, since 2011, to mark the foundation day of ECI, on the same day in 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters.

11th National Voters’ Day to be celebrated on 25th January 2021.

11th National Voters' Day to be celebrated on 25th January 2021.

Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at national function being organized in New Delhi.

The theme for this year's NVD 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed', envisages active and participative voters during elections.

Congratulating the voters across the nation, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said in a video message, this day reminds us of the rights and responsibility of the voters, and this year we pledge to make voters empowered, vigilant, safe and informed.

Message of Chief Election Commissioner of India Sh. Sunil Arora on the eve of 11th National Voters' Day.

The event also focuses on the ECI's commitment towards conducting elections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Elections in India have been connected in a manner that is free, fair, participative and inclusive. Covid pandemic added another dimension to this ie safe elections. It was a tough challenge for the commission as we sought to balance the health and safety of the voters with the safety of their constitutional right to vote," Arora said.

He further added, after consultation with stakeholder specific protocols for voting during the pandemic was put in place. The faith of voters on ECI was amply displayed as a larger number of voter came out to vote during the pandemic.

Apart from the president, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will grace the function as the Guest of Honour.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions.

During the event, the Honourable President of India will confer the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and launch ECI's Web Radio:'Hello Voters'.

The National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management during COVID-19, Accessible Election and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. National Awards will also be given to important stakeholders like national icons, CSOs and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters' awareness.



