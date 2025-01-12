National Youth Day 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (January 12), on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, paid tributes and praised him for showing “the world that Hinduism is the true guide of humanity”.

Born on January 12, 1863 to an elite Bengali family from Kolkata, the spiritual leader and social reformer's birth anniversary is annually celebrated as the National Youth Day. He called upon the youth to imbibe his thoughts and resolve to work for nation-building.

Vivekanand Swami died on July 4, 1902 at the age of just 39.

Tribute From CM Adityanath: ‘Reestablished Sanatan culture on global stage’ In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Adityanath wrote, “Say with pride, we are Hindus. Many salutes to the great young monk, thinker, source of inspiration for the youth Swami Vivekananda ji, who reestablished the Sanatan culture on the global stage, on his birth anniversary. Heartiest congratulations to everyone on ‘National Youth Day’!”

"He (Swami Vivekananda) showed the world that Hinduism is the true guide of humanity," the chief minister added in the post.

President Droupadi Murmu: ‘Inspired Youth Towards Nation-Building’ In her tribute on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu hailed Vivekananda for inspiring the youth to work towards nation-building and serve humanity. “I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Swamiji took the great spiritual message of India to the Western world,” Murmu said in a post on X.

“He infused a new self-confidence among the people of India. His legacy continues to inspire countless people around the world. He inspired the youth to unleash their potential, work towards nation-building and serve humanity,” the President added.

About National Youth Day Swami Vivekananda was one of the visionary leaders of India whose ideology and acts continue to guide the Indian youth. To honour his contribution in India's development, National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas is celebrated every on his birth anniversary 12 January.

The celebration was started by the Indian government on 1984. The main objective of the celebration of this day is to inspire the youth and make them aware about their responsibilities.

National Youth Day 2025, aka Yuva Diwas, is dedicated to the theme of “Youth for a Sustainable Future: Shaping the Nation with Resilience and Responsibility". The festival aims to encourage the spirit of self-reliance, discipline, and collective development among the youth.