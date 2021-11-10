National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya has released a video today evening saying that she is "absolutely fine" after reports emerged that she had been shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat.

Nisha in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh to compete in National Championships.

“Wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist," the coach, who travelled with the Indian team, was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Friday, U-23 world championship bronze-medallist Nisha bagged a bronze medal in 65 kg at Wrestling U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated her along with other Indian women wrestlers who won medals.

PM Modi praised Shivani Pawar, Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha for their breakthrough performances in the World Wrestling Championship and stated that their efforts will make wrestling popular across India.

"Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," PM Modi tweeted.

On Monday, Indian wrestlers secured five medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade to mark India's most successful outing at the event since its inaugural edition in 2017.

For India, Shivani Pawar won silver in 50kg while Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha Dahiya picked up bronze medals in the 55kg, 62kg, 65kg and 72kg weight classes, respectively.

