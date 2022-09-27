Nationwide crackdown on PFI underway in Delhi, Kerala, Assam, and other states

In Maharashtra, Nashik police arrested two persons connected with PFI, both arrested accused will be produced before the court later today, while the raids are still going on in Malegaon town.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a nationwide crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, the state police forces along with its Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) have started conducted raids on Tuesday in various states including Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, according to the news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a nationwide crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, the state police forces along with its Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) have started conducted raids on Tuesday in various states including Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, according to the news agency ANI.
Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police told ANI that several people have been detained by police in various districts. “Four persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district," he said.
Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police told ANI that several people have been detained by police in various districts. “Four persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district," he said.
Earlier, Assam Police arrested 11 leaders of workers of PFI from various parts of the state and one from Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Assam Police arrested 11 leaders of workers of PFI from various parts of the state and one from Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Maharashtra, Nashik police arrested two persons connected with PFI, both arrested accused will be produced before the court later today, while the raids are still going on in Malegaon town, police told ANI.
In Maharashtra, Nashik police arrested two persons connected with PFI, both arrested accused will be produced before the court later today, while the raids are still going on in Malegaon town, police told ANI.
On the other hand, UP ATS and UP STF took more than a dozen PFI leaders into custody in raids across the state on Tuesday, while the joint raids by a Central agency and Delhi Police are underway at places related to PFI in different parts of the national capital including Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh area, according to police sources.
On the other hand, UP ATS and UP STF took more than a dozen PFI leaders into custody in raids across the state on Tuesday, while the joint raids by a Central agency and Delhi Police are underway at places related to PFI in different parts of the national capital including Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh area, according to police sources.
Police also informed that more than four people have been detained from the national capital during the raids.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Police also informed that more than four people have been detained from the national capital during the raids.
In Karnataka, Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order, Bengaluru said that more than 75 PFI, SDPI workers and leaders taken into preventive custody, including the SDPI Yadgiri district president. He said that police raids underway across the state and cases booked under sections 108, 151 CrPC.
In Karnataka, Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order, Bengaluru said that more than 75 PFI, SDPI workers and leaders taken into preventive custody, including the SDPI Yadgiri district president. He said that police raids underway across the state and cases booked under sections 108, 151 CrPC.
Earlier, the Karnataka unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political wing of the Popular Front of India, on Monday condemned the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency against its members, and asked why the central agency had not yet conducted raids on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations for "acts of communal hatred".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the Karnataka unit of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political wing of the Popular Front of India, on Monday condemned the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency against its members, and asked why the central agency had not yet conducted raids on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations for "acts of communal hatred".