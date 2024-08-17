Nationwide doctors’ strike today: What’s open and what’s closed amid Kolkata rape case protest? Check here

Nationwide doctors' strike begins today: What's open and what's closed amid Kolkata rape case protest? Check here

Published17 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Nationwide doctors protest began on Saturday morning against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.
Nationwide doctors protest began on Saturday morning against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.(HT_PRINT)

Kolkata rape case doctors strike: The nationwide doctors' strike announced by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) began at 6 am on Saturday, August 17. The major shutdown is likely to impact hospital services, including Out Patient Department (OPD), elective operation theatre (OT) services, etc. 

The strike is expected to impact hospitals in nearly all the states today, and the hospital services shutdown is assumed to be the largest over a decade. However, emergency medical services and few private hospitals are likely to remain open today.

IMD Doctors' strike: What's open, what's closed today?

-The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced doctors' strike on Friday. The doctors' strike began from 6 am on Saturday and will remain until 6 am on Sunday. 

-Most of the OPD services at government and private hospitals are likely to remain shut today. 

-Elective surgeries planned for today might also be affected due to the doctors' strike.

-Essential services like emergency department, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), etc will remain functional.

-Casualty services will also remain available to handle urgent medical needs.

IMA doctors' strike and medical fraternity rally in support of Kolkata doctor rape case

Amid the ongoing protest and IMA's announcement of doctors' strike, several other doctors association have separately called for the withdrawal of services to oppose the Kolkata doctor murder case. 

-The Resident Doctors Association at Government Medical College, Amritsar has announced an indefinite strike from August 16. The doctors association has announced suspension of all non-essential and elective hospital services, including outpatient departments (OPDs), operating theaters (OTs), and wards.

-Resident Doctors' Associations across Delhi are also protesting the murder and rape of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. 

-Hundreds of resident doctors struck work on Friday at government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, to protest against the alleged rape and murder

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
