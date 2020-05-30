Nationwide lockdown in Covid-19 containment zones extended till 30 June: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced that nationwide lockdown in Covid-19 containment zones has been extended till 30 June.

Also, in order to kickstart the economy after the two-month lockdown, the Ministry issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

As part of Phase One of this plan, being dubbed as Unlock 1.0, religious places and places of worship, public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be permitted to reopen from 8 June.

In a press release, MHA said that the Health Ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)for all permitted activities in consultation with the Central Ministries/Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As part of Phase Two, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with states and UTs, said MHA.

The ministry said that state governments/UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders.

"Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020," it said.

As part of Phase Three of opening up of the economy, dates for allowing international air travel, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities, said MHA on revision of night curfew timing.

"Lockdown will continue to remain in force till June 30 in containment zones that will be demarcated by district authorities," said MHA in its fresh guidelines

States and UTs are to identify buffer zones outside containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur, MHA further said.

"Within buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by district authorities. Based on assessment of situation, states, UTs may prohibit certain activities outside containment zones or impose restrictions," said MHA.

MHA said there's no restriction on inter-state, intra-state movement of people, goods and no separate permission is required for such travels.

