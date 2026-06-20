Nationwide mock drill, safety advisory and more: Inside NEET-UG 2026 re-exam preparations by NTA, states across India

Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will carry out a nationwide mock drill on Saturday as part of its routine preparedness measures. The agency has also put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the examination.

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According to the NTA, conducting the re-examination requires extensive coordination among various agencies and administrative authorities. To manage operations, 674 city coordinators have been assigned to supervise arrangements at the city level, while 6,669 observers will provide independent monitoring at examination centres. Each centre has also been staffed with designated superintendents and invigilators.

The agency said more than 2 lakh personnel, including police officers and district administration officials, have been deployed nationwide to ensure the smooth, secure and fair conduct of the re-examination.

"To ensure a fair and transparent examination, the NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework, including end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for movement of examination materials, CCTV surveillance at all examination centres linked to centralised control rooms, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation," the agency mentioned, as per PTI.

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"Real-time monitoring through centralised control systems is also being undertaken," it stated.

The NTA has urged candidates to depend solely on information released through the official NEET website and to disregard misinformation circulating through unauthorised sources.

The agency also cautioned aspirants against believing rumours or fraudulent claims related to question paper leaks and advised them to promptly report any suspicious messages, social media posts or channels to the NTA or cyber-crime authorities.

Encouraging students to stay focused, the agency said, "Trust their preparation and remain calm. For concerns related to mental well-being, NTA has shared official helplines including Tele-MANAS (14416), the 24x7 national mental health helpline," it said.

How states are gearing up for NEET-UG re-exam 2026 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said military personnel would be responsible for transporting question papers to examination centres, while CCTV cameras would monitor all venues. Examination centres will also remain under continuous police protection.

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As part of enhanced security measures, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed within a 100-metre radius of all examination centres. Candidates will be subjected to two levels of frisking, and mobile signal jammers will be deployed at every venue to prevent malpractice.

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A senior police officer of at least Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank will be appointed in each district to supervise the security and monitoring of the designated lockers.

He also mentioned that a control room will be set up at the office of the Director of Medical Education and will become operational from June 19.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said that all required arrangements, including robust security measures, have been implemented to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination.

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He asserted that personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Tripura Police will be stationed at examination centres as part of the security deployment.

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Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) GS Malik directed authorities to keep a close watch on photocopy shops operating near examination centres and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the NTA. He also called for comprehensive yet considerate frisking procedures for candidates.

"Police units were instructed to conduct a thorough yet sensitive frisking of candidates, particularly female students, while ensuring courteous treatment of parents and guardians," the release said.

The release further stated that intensive night patrols will be conducted from June 19 to 21 in view of the confidential transportation of examination materials across the state.

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Meanwhile, ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, the Madhya Pradesh Police and Cyber Cell have stepped up security measures and surveillance efforts to facilitate its smooth and secure conduct.

Authorities are also closely monitoring social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation. As per ANI, more than 400 police officers and personnel have been deployed across examination centres to maintain law and order and ensure the exam is conducted safely and fairly.

Haryana Police on Thursday said intelligence units have been activated to keep watch on the activities of anti-social elements. Special inspections will be carried out at coaching institutes, hotels, lodges, cyber cafés and other locations near examination centres that have been identified as sensitive.

Under the security arrangements, at least one frisking staff member will be deployed for every 100 candidates, with women making up at least 50 per cent of the frisking teams. Hand-held metal detectors will also be used during the screening process.

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Each examination centre will be equipped with adequate police deployment, duty magistrates, dedicated male and female frisking teams, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

How many students will appear for NEET-UG re-exam? More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam.

NEET-UG re-exam timings The NTA has instructed candidates to arrive at their designated examination centres between 11 am. and 1:30 pm, stressing that entry will not be permitted after the gates close at 1:30 pm The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.

NEET-UG re-exam admit card In a public advisory posted on X, the NTA said it is sending reminder SMS messages and emails to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for Sunday, June 21.

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The agency clarified that authentic SMS communications will be sent through the official sender ID "NICPEP", while emails will originate from "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in."

It also emphasised that "http://neet.nta.nic.in" is the only official website for the process and advised candidates to type the URL directly into their web browsers to avoid fraudulent links.

The NEET-UG examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses was initially conducted on May 3 this year. However, the test was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak. The matter is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Nationwide mock drill, safety advisory and more: Inside NEET-UG 2026 re-exam preparations by NTA, states across India