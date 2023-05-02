Nationwide NRC, Uniform Civil Code need of the hour: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Karnataka election 2023: ‘Implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will ensure gender justice and equal rights for Muslim women,’ Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday
Ahead of the state legislative polls in Karnataka, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about the need for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).
