The Indian government today said that according to the Indian Council Medical Research's (ICMR) third national sero-survey report,21.5% of population surveyed from 17 December 2020-8 January showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19.

Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said,"The 3rd sero-survey was done from Dec 17, 2020 to Jan 8, 2021. A general population of 28,589 individuals were included & another group of 7,171 healthcare workers were also included...Above the age of 18 years the sero-prevalance was 21.4%."

He further added,"Amongst healthcare workers, sero prevalence was highest overall with 25.7%. Statistically it was not different between doctors, nurses, field staff & paramedics, but it was highest among doctors and nurses with 26.6% as against the administrative staff which was 24.9%."

Earlier Dr. Bhargava said that according to the second sero survey report, urban slum and urban non-slum areas had higher SARS CoV 2 infection prevalence than that of rural areas. "Risk in urban slums twice than that in non-slum areas and 4 times the risk in rural setting," the report stated

"Since a large portion of the population is yet susceptible, prevention fatigue is to be avoided and 5T strategy (Test, Track, Trace, Treat & Technology) is to be adhered to," emphasised Dr Bhargava ICMR.

ICMR sero-survey finding stated that 7.1% of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19.

Meanwhile with 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,90,183, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,80,455, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,703 with 107 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,80,455 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.13 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

* With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via