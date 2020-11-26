Nationwide strike begins; disrupts transport, movement in some states

NEW DELHI: The nationwide trade unions strike began early Thursday and has disrupted road transport, general movement in some states.

While some cities in Kerala saw significant disruption of movement, and transport services were off roads in parts.

In Bengal, trade union supporters were seen blocking rail tracks in Jadavpur and North 24 Pragana besides street protests in Kolkata.

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, cyclone Nivar induced rains forced people, unions to stay indoors. The state has announced a holiday on Thursday due to the disaster.

Similarly, Odisha saw partial impact in its capital city of Bhubaneswar and industrial town of Rourkela early on Thursday with protestors blocking roads in parts of the state.

Bank unions have also called for a one day strike to join hands with trade unions. And banks like IDBI and Bank of Maharashtra have told the stock market in regulatory filings that their normal operations may get impacted due to the strike call.

In Haryana, farmers who were marching to Delhi were denied entry. Trade unions are on strike in industrial belts of Delhi and Jantar Mantar, the protest ground of Delhi will see unions gathering later in the day.

The workers are also pressing a wider demand for more jobs, and cash transfers of ₹7,500 per month for all poor families, 10 kg free ration per person per month to all needy, expansion of the national rural employment guarantee scheme to provide 200 days’ work in a year in rural areas and the extension of employment guarantee to urban areas.

They are demanding the withdrawal of all “anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes, to stop privatization of public sectors, including the financial sector, and stop the corporatization of government-run manufacturing and service entities like railways, ordnance factories, ports," and restoration of the earlier pension facility by scrapping the contributory pension of the National Pension System (NPS).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via