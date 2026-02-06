Nationwide strike on 7 February: Here's why Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers may go off apps on Saturday

Commuters across India might face travel disruptions on Saturday, 7 February as drivers associated with app-based ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido have called for a nationwide strike. The protest, dubbed the ‘All India Breakdown’, is expected to see drivers switch off their apps, sharply reducing the availability of cabs, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The strike has been organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) in coordination with several national labour bodies. Announcing the protest on X, the union said app-based transport workers across the country would observe the shutdown to protest what they described as the absence of minimum fares, lack of regulation and continued exploitation.

“App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation," the union posted on X.

Why Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers are striking? In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the union flagged what it called long-pending and unresolved issues faced by app-based transport workers nationwide.

It pointed out that ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter operate without any government-mandated fare structure, allowing companies to unilaterally determine prices for auto, cab and bike taxi services.

According to the union, the lack of regulated fares has directly affected driver earnings and job security.

What are the drivers' demands? The union has placed a set of demands before the government, citing the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which call for regulatory oversight, transparent fare systems and protections for driver livelihoods.

It includes:

– Immediate notification of minimum base fares for app-based transport services — including autos, cabs, bike taxis and other aggregator services — by the Centre and state governments. The fares, the union said, should be finalised in consultation with recognised driver and worker unions, in line with the 2025 guidelines.