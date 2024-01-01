Natural gas price slashed to $7.82 per mmBtu for January

On Monday, January 1, the central government announced a reduction in the price of domestic natural gas and adjustments to cooking gas cylinder prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Effective January 1, 2024, the price of domestic natural gas has been lowered to $7.82 per mmBtu (million British thermal units), down from $8.47 per mmBtu in December. This marks the lowest domestic gas price since July 2023 and reflects a continued downward trend since August 2023.

Along with the natural gas price adjustment, the government announced minor revisions to the prices of 19 kg cooking gas cylinders, commonly used by households. The exact price changes vary depending on location, but most regions will see a decrease ranging from ₹0.50 to ₹4.50 per cylinder.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) may recommend a specific allocation of natural gas used for cooking, two people aware of the matter told Mint earlier in December, 2023.

City gas distributors (CGD) supply both compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation and piped natural gas (PNG) for cooking.

The natural gas is sourced from legacy fields—old fields which were operated by state-run ONGC and Oil India Ltd. However, there is no specification or mandate on how much gas should go to each of the two segments.

The development comes after State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the price of the 19-kg commercial cooking gas by up to ₹39.50 per cylinder. This price cut brought welcome relief to hotels and restaurants, the major consumers of these large cylinders, as reported by Mint in December 2023.

In the national capital, a commercial LPG cylinder costs was ₹1,757. In Kolkata and Chennai, the prices were lowered by ₹39.50 to ₹1,868 and ₹1,929 per cylinder, respectively. Mumbai saw a slight decrease of ₹39, bringing the price to ₹1,929.

On December 1, 2023, there was a price hike of ₹21 per cylinder. The recent dip in prices reflects international benchmark fluctuations and potentially offers some breathing room for businesses heavily reliant on commercial LPG.

