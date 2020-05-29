Subscribe
Home > News > India > Natural Gas sector output shrunk -19.89% in April 2020
The sector's growth rate (-19.89%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%).

Natural Gas sector output shrunk -19.89% in April 2020

1 min read . 05:27 PM IST Mint Analytics

The sector's growth rate (-19.89%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%)

Production output of the Natural Gas sector shrunk by -19.89% to 2,066 Million cubic meters in April 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (-15.06%) of the sector in the previous month.

Production output of the Natural Gas sector shrunk by -19.89% to 2,066 Million cubic meters in April 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (-15.06%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (-19.89%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%).

Natural Gas is among 8 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in April 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

