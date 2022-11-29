Nature of jobs, needs of people changing with tech revolution: President

In view of changes taking place due to the technological shift, it becomes very important that our technical institutions become future-ready, Murmu said
New Delhi: The nature of jobs and basic needs of people is changing due to the technological revolution, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The nature of jobs and basic needs of people is changing due to the technological revolution, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.
Addressing the 18th convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, the President said that these changes are challenging the existing methods of engineering. “In view of changes taking place due to the technological shift, it becomes very important that our technical institutions including NIT Kurukshetra become ‘future-ready’."
Addressing the 18th convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, the President said that these changes are challenging the existing methods of engineering. “In view of changes taking place due to the technological shift, it becomes very important that our technical institutions including NIT Kurukshetra become ‘future-ready’."
She added that the institute is moving towards introducing futuristic-courses like artificial intelligence and data science, robotics and automation and industrial internet of things. “NIT Kurukshetra has established a state-of-the-art ‘Siemens Centre of Excellence’ in which special emphasis is being laid on smart manufacturing and automation designs and e-mobility."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She added that the institute is moving towards introducing futuristic-courses like artificial intelligence and data science, robotics and automation and industrial internet of things. “NIT Kurukshetra has established a state-of-the-art ‘Siemens Centre of Excellence’ in which special emphasis is being laid on smart manufacturing and automation designs and e-mobility."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The President said that this is the first NIT in North India and second in the country to establish such a centre. “The establishment of this centre has led to increase collaboration with industry, academia and Research and Development organizations such as DRDO and BHEL."
The President said that this is the first NIT in North India and second in the country to establish such a centre. “The establishment of this centre has led to increase collaboration with industry, academia and Research and Development organizations such as DRDO and BHEL."
“The region of Haryana and Punjab has made a very important contribution in the development of Indian agriculture. The progressive farmers of this region have made the green revolution possible by using modern technology and provided food security to the country. But today, increasing air and land pollution and depleting ground water level in the region have emerged as a major problem," she said.
“The region of Haryana and Punjab has made a very important contribution in the development of Indian agriculture. The progressive farmers of this region have made the green revolution possible by using modern technology and provided food security to the country. But today, increasing air and land pollution and depleting ground water level in the region have emerged as a major problem," she said.
President Murmu added that it is the responsibility of NIT Kurukshetra to find technical solutions to these problems. “During the pandemic, it became clear that the common citizen of India is technology friendly. If technology is for the betterment of the society, then it gets full cooperation from the public. The success of digital payment is an example of this."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
President Murmu added that it is the responsibility of NIT Kurukshetra to find technical solutions to these problems. “During the pandemic, it became clear that the common citizen of India is technology friendly. If technology is for the betterment of the society, then it gets full cooperation from the public. The success of digital payment is an example of this."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She further said that technology is not only a by-product of science and engineering, but it also has a social and political context. “We all have to move forward with the thought of ‘Technology for Social Justice’. We should make efforts so that the deprived class is not left behind in this. Technology should be used for building an egalitarian society."
She further said that technology is not only a by-product of science and engineering, but it also has a social and political context. “We all have to move forward with the thought of ‘Technology for Social Justice’. We should make efforts so that the deprived class is not left behind in this. Technology should be used for building an egalitarian society."
“Students should not judge their success on the basis of the salary package. They have to not be limited by traditional notions of success and societal pressures. They have to decide what they want to do in their life. Choose a career that gives you a satisfaction and sense of meaning in life. Parents8 should motivate their children for excellence. In striving for excellence, achievements will automatically come your way," the President said.
“Students should not judge their success on the basis of the salary package. They have to not be limited by traditional notions of success and societal pressures. They have to decide what they want to do in their life. Choose a career that gives you a satisfaction and sense of meaning in life. Parents8 should motivate their children for excellence. In striving for excellence, achievements will automatically come your way," the President said.
She added that NIT Kurukshetra has played a very significant role in spreading the scientific temper in the region. “Over the past six decades, it has carved a niche for itself among technical institutions of higher-learning in the country and abroad. More than 40,000 alumni of this institute have contributed in nation-building and have also played an important role in enhancing the reputation of India all over the world."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She added that NIT Kurukshetra has played a very significant role in spreading the scientific temper in the region. “Over the past six decades, it has carved a niche for itself among technical institutions of higher-learning in the country and abroad. More than 40,000 alumni of this institute have contributed in nation-building and have also played an important role in enhancing the reputation of India all over the world."
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.