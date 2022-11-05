Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ayush Minister, stated on Saturday that naturopathy is playing a significant role in enhancing the holistic health of people
NEW DELHI :Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the naturopathy is playing an important role in improving holistic health of human beings, the Ministry of Ayush said in a statement.
The minister visited the National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune (NIN) and took overview of various ongoing activities of the Institute.
Prof. Dr. K. Satya Lakshmi, Director, NIN, Pune gave a detailed presentation on ongoing activities of the organization. The Minister also interacted with staff and students of the institute.
On this occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ayush system has been accepted widely and offered many things to the humanity and has potential to deliver even more. Our Prime Minister has taken the Ayush sector far ahead with his tireless efforts like creating an independent ministry and instilling a sense of respect for India in every person of the world through yoga."
He added that people of India are united under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and the dream of self-reliant India is definitely going to be fulfilled very soon.
The Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are now working together and are committed with full devotion.
National Institute of Naturopathy is also known as ‘Bapu Bhawan’ which is situated at Tadiwala Road, Pune. Whenever Mahatma Gandhi used to come to Pune, he used to make this institute his residence. He resided for about 156 days at various intervals and also did various experiments on naturopathy.
