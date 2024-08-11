Natwar Singh dies at 95: All you need to know about the former external affairs minister

Natwar Singh, born in 1931 in Rajasthan, was a diplomat turned politician, former External Affairs Minister, prolific author, and Padma Bhushan awardee. He passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Written By Alka Jain
Published11 Aug 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh passes away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh passes away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh passed away due to a prolonged illness on Saturday. He took his last breath at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he was admitted for the past couple of weeks.

A family source told PTI, “His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time.”

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh dies at 95

Who was Natwar Singh?

1) Singh was born in 1931 in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. A career diplomat, he transitioned into politics with extensive experience in diplomacy. He was also a prolific author, writing on topics ranging from a maharaja's life to the intricacies of foreign affairs.

2) A former Congress MP, Singh was India’s External Affairs Minister for the period 2004-05 during the UPA-I government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

3) Throughout his illustrious career, he held various significant roles, and in recognition of his contributions to the nation, the former External Affairs Minister was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

4) He also served as the ambassador to Pakistan and worked closely with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's office from 1966 to 1971.

5) Singh also authored several books including, 'The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute' and 'My China Diary 1956-88'. His autobiography is titled 'One Life is Not Enough '.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 09:12 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNatwar Singh dies at 95: All you need to know about the former external affairs minister

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.000.00
      Chennai
      70,847.000.00
      Delhi
      70,987.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue